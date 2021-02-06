Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18). 244,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 444,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.63 ($0.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sosandar in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.11.

Sosandar Company Profile (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

