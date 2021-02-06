Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. The Southern comprises 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 34.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in The Southern by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in The Southern by 19.2% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 19,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,116. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.