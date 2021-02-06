Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,675 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.15. 3,167,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

