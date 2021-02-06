Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Insiders have sold a total of 286,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,144,951 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.