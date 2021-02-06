South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Trading Down 0.4%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) shares were down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.84.

About South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. Its products and services primarily include checking accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, and remote deposit capture services, as well as mortgage and treasury management, Internet and community banking, and ATM services.

