Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.