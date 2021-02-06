SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after buying an additional 61,034 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

