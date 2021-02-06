Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Invests $246,000 in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $370.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.30. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $372.22.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.