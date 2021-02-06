Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Woodward accounts for approximately 1.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 493,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $17,543,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $116.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.