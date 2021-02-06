Spiking Market Cap Hits $359,167.67 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 45.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 129.2% higher against the dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $359,167.67 and $65.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.01115870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.31 or 0.06438489 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00049320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.