Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spindle, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Spindle shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 250,000 shares trading hands.

Spindle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPDL)

Spindle, Inc provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses.

