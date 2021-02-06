Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Spire stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 72.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

