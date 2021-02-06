SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.25.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

