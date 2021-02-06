StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00062605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.01126431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06514112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00020421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000166 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

