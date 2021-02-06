Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

NYSE:SXI opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. Standex International has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,376 shares of company stock valued at $818,947 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

