Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

NYSE:SXI opened at $86.28 on Friday. Standex International has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

