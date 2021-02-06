Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Sold by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 108,482 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 1,102,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 234.65 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

