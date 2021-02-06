State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after buying an additional 409,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after buying an additional 247,746 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of DLR opened at $145.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

