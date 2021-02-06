State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,100 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.