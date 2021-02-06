Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

STZHF stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. Stelco has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

