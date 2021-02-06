Steven A. Leveen Sells 10,000 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Steven A. Leveen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $390,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Koss stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. Koss Co. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

