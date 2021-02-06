Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Steven Madden posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steven Madden.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $13,389,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,802,000 after acquiring an additional 79,617 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Steven Madden by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

