Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,417 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,430% compared to the typical volume of 56 call options.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $20.40 on Friday. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $693.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global Partners by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

