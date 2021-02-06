Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $47.98.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.