StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STNE. Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

