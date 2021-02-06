Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 381 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI opened at $265.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.