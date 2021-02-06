Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 5,616 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 over the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.03 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $59.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.