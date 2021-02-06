Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,092 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PB stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

