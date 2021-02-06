Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 21,169 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $154.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.