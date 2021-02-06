Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 354 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Stericycle stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

