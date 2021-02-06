StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.2% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.52. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

