Strs Ohio Acquires 400 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

