Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $128.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $109,329.11. In the last three months, insiders sold 516,418 shares of company stock worth $52,050,612. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

