Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,636 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,863,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 336,669 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,467,000 after acquiring an additional 219,782 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,716,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Zelman & Associates cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

