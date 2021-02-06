Strs Ohio Sells 800 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

