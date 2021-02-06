Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $227.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $238.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

