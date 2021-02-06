Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 148 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after buying an additional 454,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after buying an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 215,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

