Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 387 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,156,000 after acquiring an additional 380,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $229.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.96 and its 200 day moving average is $220.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

