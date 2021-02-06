Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $344.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.29. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.