Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,977 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,053 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $509.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

