Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $12.29. The company had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.70 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

