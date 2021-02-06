Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.66 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $28.64 million and $3.66 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.24 or 0.04220769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Elevate (ELE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,878,883 coins and its circulating supply is 306,136,963 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

