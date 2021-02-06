Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) declared a dividend on Friday, February 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Superior Group of Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

