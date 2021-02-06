Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater Sells 2,500 Shares

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $26,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeff Goater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $454.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 21.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SURF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

