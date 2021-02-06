Susquehanna Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $75.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $66.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,078,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in eBay by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

