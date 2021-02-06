SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $420.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

SIVB stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.91. 273,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.36. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $497.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John China sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,044 shares of company stock valued at $15,328,593 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,691,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

