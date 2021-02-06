SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total value of $2,472,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,044 shares of company stock valued at $15,328,593 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $497.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

