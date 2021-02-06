SVB Leerink Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $560.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $492.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.26 and its 200 day moving average is $457.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

