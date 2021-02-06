Swift Run Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,406 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

