Swipe Trading Up 36.9% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00004424 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $152.97 million and $231.19 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00063625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.01200764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.35 or 0.06419797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00052734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.